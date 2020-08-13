1/1
Linda Marie Dickinson
At St. Catharines General Hospital on Monday, August 10, 2020, Linda Dickinson (nee Harper) aged 73 years. Loving mother of Sean (Christy) and Denise (Trevor) Haight. Best grandma to Gabe, Emily and Nathan. Dear sister of Margaret (d. Willard) Lane. Linda worked as Administrative Assistant at the Vineland Experimental Station for many years. She was an excellent cook. She was creative and artistic. She was a loving friend to everyone and she especially liked spending time with her grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Private family arrangements. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 13, 2020.
