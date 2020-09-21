Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Linda is survived by her sister Kathryn, nephews Larry Bollman (Val), Christopher Bollman (Sue) and David Jones, niece Kathryn Moira Millar, 4 great nieces and 5 great nephews. Predeceased by her parents Merrill Francis (Red) Hatch (1985) and Amelia Margaret (nee Boardman) Hatch (1978) and sisters Francis Anne (1949) and Merrill Denise (1951). Private family arrangements entrusted to the H. L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
