Linda PALANEK


1944 - 2020
Linda PALANEK Obituary
1944 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 at Upper Canada Lodge, at the age of 75. Loving mother to Chris (Brenda) beloved grandmother to Samantha, Cynthia and great-grandmother to Natalie. She is survived by her sisters, Barb who resides in British Columbia and Susan of Peterborough. She was a great traveler, loved driving her Mustangs, sunbathing and enjoyed reading whenever possible. Linda's family would like to thank the staff at Upper Canada Lodge for the care and kindness they provided to her during her time there. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines. As per Linda's wishes cremation has taken place. Please visit our On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 3, 2020
