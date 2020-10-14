It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 64. Loving mother of Theri, Roger (Shalena), Ronda and Jay (Sue). Proud grandmother of Allyssah, Cydney, Cody, Jayden, Aidan, Joshua and Arissa. Dear sister of Barbara, Elaine, Violet, Gail, Carol, the late Maureen, the late Norma, the late Catherine, the late Bernadette, the late John and the late Harold. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place in Cornwall at a later date. Please share your condolences, photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca