Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Calling hours
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
Linda Rose WARD Obituary
After a courageous and lengthy battle with Cancer, Linda passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved wife of Bruce for 50 years. Loving mother of Michael (Kelly), John (Christine), Michelle and Angel. Adored grandmother of Nicholas, Alyssa, Mikayla, Bradley, Hadden and Mitchell. Sister of William (Penny) Wallington. Dear sister-in-law of Sandra (the late Herb) Dunseith, Robert (the late Trudy) Ward, Linda May Ward and Paul (Linda) Ward. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents William and Reta Wallington and her brothers Kenneth Wallington and Frank Wallington. Linda truly enjoyed life, from being at the cottage up north to RVing with Bruce all over Canada and the U.S.A. She loved her hobby of handmade jewelry for her many friends and relatives and wintering at her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. Linda also treasured her Marilyn Monroe collection of pictures and memorabilia and her large collection of frog figurines that resembled a swamp. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. and Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service to celebrate the life of Linda, will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. Cremation will follow. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Walker Family Cancer Centre or Project Share. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 6, 2020
