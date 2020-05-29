Passed away suddenly on Sunday May 24, 2020 in Richmond Hill, Ontario, in a cycling accident at the age of 59. Devoted daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth 'Betty' McDowell (nee Hunter) of Niagara Falls, Ontario. Beloved sister of Donna (Graham) Skells of Mississauga, Sandra McDowell (Norm Watson) of Georgetown, and David (Shelley) McDowell of St. Catharines. Cherished aunt of nephews Michael, Jason and Ryan Skells, and nieces Caitlin, Jamie and Riley Watson, and Meredith McDowell. Lovingly remembered by many cousins, friends and extended family. Linda enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid walker, cyclist, swimmer and skater. She also loved to read. After graduating with her Bachelor of Science in chemistry from the University of Waterloo and her Master of Science in chemistry from Dalhousie University, she lived in Halifax for over 10 years, then moved to Richmond Hill to be near her immediate family. She has been working at SCIEX as a QA and Software Verification Specialist for the last 22 years. Linda's infectious smile and warm hugs will be greatly missed by her loving family, especially her nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A private family Memorial Service will take place at a later date with an interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. In memory of Linda, memorial contributions may be made to one of Linda's favourite charities, The War Amps, The CNIB or The Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 29, 2020.