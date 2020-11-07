On Saturday October 17, 2020 Lindy DeSantis entered eternal life peacefully at home with her husband of 46 years by her side at the age of 69. Her beautiful spirit is carried on by her husband Victor DeSantis, her three children: Ramona DeSantis (husband James Tyrell), Nicholas DeSantis (wife Haley Gruber), and Johanna "Joey" DeSantis (husband Mike Iggulden) and her two grandchildren: Ivy and Aussie Iggulden. Her death is preceded by her father Gerhard Fast in 2018. She is also survived by her Mother Johanna Fast and four siblings: Gerhard Fast; Troudy Clark; Rosi Rankin (husband Al); and Birgit Johnson (Thain) along with many beloved nieces and nephews. Lindy fought a long battle with ovarian cancer and like always showed remarkable strength and grace. Lindy was best known for her energy and love of life. Anyone that was lucky enough to touch her life knew her pride and joy was her family and this was what she was most passionate about. She was the best mother and in recent years the very best "Oma" to have lived. She always put her kids first and always made herself available to them for support and guidance. She had a truly remarkable one-of-a-kind spirit and her wisdom in life was far beyond even her years. Compassion and generosity defined Lindy's character- never overlooking anyone and always, always thinking of others' well-being before her own, even up until the very day she left us. Lindy had remarkable enthusiasm for all things she took interest in. She did an undergraduate degree at York University and post graduate studies at Brock University in education. She taught early grades and was perhaps better known for her remarkable achievements in athletics and subsequently coaching. Gymnastics was one of her many passions. She was a true lover of nature and this could be seen on her daily walks on the beach or her clear "dog whisperer" tendencies. Lindy loved to travel with family and seized every opportunity for an adventure. She loved hiking a mountain, paddle boarding, touring Europe, island hopping, body surfing, playing sports of all types and in particular finding a new shopping venue. She also loved skiing Vail and most recently a memorable family ski trip in March of 2019 where Lindy was skiing blues! We teased that she should have been an event planner, because she definitely knew how to throw the best parties and weddings with no detail overlooked. Her infectious laugh can still be heard by those that knew her, her smile engrained in our hearts. She will be deeply missed as she was the core of our family. Those that would like to donate in honor of Lindy can do so through the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance by following this link: https://give.ocrahope.org/LindyDeSantis
or another common charity she donated to was the ASPCA. Beautiful things come in small packages, and that was Lindy- a huge personality and an even bigger spirit.