It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Lis Bruun on April 22, 2020. She passed away in the comfort of her home with her family by her side. Lis (Kylle) was predeceased by her beloved husband, Vagn Bruun. She will be greatly missed by her son Flemming Bruun, her daughter Hanne Sacco, her grandsons Michael Bruun and Josh Sacco and her great-granddaughter Anelise Bruun. Lis is lovingly remembered by her family in Denmark, Bitten, Freddy, Hanne, Ove and Line and her nieces and nephews and their families. We would like to thank Dr. Lepp and Nurse Andrea for their support and wonderful care.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 1, 2020.
