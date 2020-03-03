|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lisa on March 2, 2020 at Hospice Niagara, at the age of 53. Beloved wife of Blake for 20 years. Devoted mother of Michael and Nicholas. Dear sister of Mark (Tracy). Survived by her father David Benny and predeceased by her mother Evelyn. Fondly remembered by niece Madison, cousins Anita, Paul, Jason and Richard dear friend to Tammy, Cecile, Diane, Tracy and Angela. Lisa loved spending time with her family and friends she enjoyed yoga, scrapbooking, creating beautiful cards to brighten someone's day. She loved to travel, exercise and had many plans for the future. We know she will always be with us as we carry her memory. Lisa was a dedicated employee of the DSBN as a secretary at Victoria Public School, she loved the students as they loved her. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Cremation to follow. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to Hospice Niagara. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 3, 2020