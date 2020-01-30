|
|
Lisa Grigg, 53, of Brooklin, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Immensely proud of her family, Lisa leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She is survived by mother Joanne (Dwyer) Grigg and stepfather Michael Richardson, husband Ron Collings, daughter Kathryn Collings, sister Tara Gesner (Greg Gesner), stepbrother Mark Richardson (Leona Paches), mother-in-law Lillian Lee, sister-in-law Stephanie Collings-Smith (Derrick Smith), nieces Marcela and Blyth Richardson and Willow Larsen, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Lisa is predeceased by father Art Grigg and grandparents Joseph and Frances Dwyer and William and Frances Grigg. Lisa was born and raised in St. Catharines. After attending St. Denis Catholic Elementary School and P.K. Kerwin Junior High School, Lisa graduated with top honors from St. Catharines Collegiate Institute & Vocational School. Through the years, she worked in various areas, including education, real estate and health care. Lisa definitely had a green thumb and succulents were her jam. In recent years, she launched Simple Succulent Creations. Lisa was committed to offering beautiful, creative and affordable arrangements that showcased the simple beauty of these plants. In her own words, "I want to help people bring life to their space." Married in 1997 but together for 35 years, Ron was not only Lisa's husband but her best friend, the love she always needed. Everyone knew Lisa's greatest joy was being a mother to Kathryn. Everything took a back seat as she surrounded her daughter with her love and her full attention. They shared an absolute unconditional love. Lisa's family wishes to thank everyone who aided in her cancer treatment, notably the nurses, doctors and staff at Lakeridge Health Oshawa and R.S. McLaughlin Durham Regional Cancer Centre. A special thank you is extended to Dr. Jeffrey Rothenstein for the care and compassion he provided. The family would also like to thank Amanda Dwyer, Aunt Jean (Foley) and the Moeller and Davis families for their invaluable assistance and support. Cremation has taken place. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. Interment will take place at a later time at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. In memory of Lisa, donations may be made in trust for Kathryn for a RESP (cheque made payable to Ron Collings or https://paypal.me/roncollings). Moreover, donations to Lakeridge Health Foundation (R.S. McLaughlin Durham Regional Cancer Centre) would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 30, 2020