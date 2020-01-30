|
Lisa Grigg, 53, of Brooklin, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. She is survived by mother Joanne (Dwyer) Grigg and stepfather Michael Richardson, husband Ron Collings, daughter Kathryn Collings, sister Tara Gesner (Greg Gesner), stepbrother Mark Richardson (Leona Paches), mother-in-law Lillian Lee, sister-in-law Stephanie Collings-Smith (Derrick Smith), nieces Marcela and Blyth Richardson and Willow Larsen, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Lisa is predeceased by father Art Grigg and grandparents Joseph and Frances Dwyer and William and Frances Grigg. Cremation has taken place. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. Interment will take place at a later time at Victoria Lawn Cemetery.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 30, 2020