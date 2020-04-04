|
|
Born July 14, 1940 and Died March 31, 2020. My Bonnie lies over the ocean My Bonnie lies over the sea My Bonnie lies over the ocean Oh bring back my Bonnie to me Lisa Jane has passed over the sea to a land of peace and into the loving arms of the Good Shepherd leaving a grieving husband Don and many friends and relatives: brother Henry (Sandy) and Alice, niece Lynn and Mary, nephew Chuck and Karen, nephew Brett and Mindy and Denise wife of Geoffrey (d. 2015). There are 2 grand-nieces, Emily and Lexi and 2 grand-nephews, Steven and Charlie. Others who called her "Aunt Lisa" were Mike and Karen Bernatz, Jake and Jordyn, West MacDonald and Lesley Stratford, Lucas and Arwyn. Many thanks to Harold and Lorraine, Frank and Nancy for their companionship as we together went to Showboat, Garrison Theatre, and enjoyed many other evening together. Thank you Helena, and the nurses and support workers for you attentive and compassionate care as Lisa spent her last days at home. Lisa retired in 1996 from a job she loved as a teacher of young children. She particularly enjoyed sharing her love for children's literature and the magic of the printed word. She was fortunate she was able to open a store where she was to continue this love bringing good literature to the children of Port Colborne for over 25 years. Her warm smile and generosity of spirit will always be remember by those who loved her. These are trying disruptive times, so cremation has taken place. Her ashes will be placed in God's hands at a private family committal service at Overholt Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in Niagara Falls later. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 4, 2020