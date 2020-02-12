|
With heavy hearts, we announce that Lise Marie France (nee Caron) Villard, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side at the Burlington Carpenter Hospice on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving wife and best friend to Robert Villard for 51 years. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Jennifer Smith and Becky Hagar. Loving mother in-law to James Smith, proud and adoring Grandma to Bradley, Morgan and Dylan (former son in-law John Hagar) . Lise will be sadly missed by all her brothers and sisters Francine, Norm, Denis, Ginette and Nicole, sister-in-law to Donna, Carol and Harvey and many nieces and nephews. Lise was born in Cabano Quebec and lived the majority of her life in Welland, Ontario. A sincere thank you to the wonderful staff at Burlington Carpenter Hospice for all their amazing care and compassion. In honour of her wishes, Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Lise life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Welland from 11:00 to 2:00 on February 17th, where all friends and family are welcome to attend the open house. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Burlington Carpenter Hospice, Niagara Hospice or would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 12, 2020