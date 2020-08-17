Passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Jacques St-Amand (2002) and cherished mother of Dr. Marc St-Amand (Dr. Cindy Hutnik) of London, ON and Hélène St-Amand of Toronto, ON. Loving grand-maman of Juliette Laurier, Jacques Laurier and Eric St-Amand. She will be sadly missed by her sister Pauline and brothers Louis Georges, Charles, Jean-Guy, Gilbert and Marc. Predeceased by her siblings Germaine, Rolande, Antonine and Paul Emile. Born in 1940 in St-Adelphe, Québec, Lise came to Niagara Falls at the age of 30 when her family chose Niagara to build their life. Her husband Jacques was an anesthesiologist at the GNGH for over 30 years. Lise was an active member of the St-Antoine parish in Niagara Falls her whole life. Lise had a short but meaningful career as a nurse in Montréal and in Trois-Rivières Québec. After the move to Niagara Falls, Lise dedicated her time to her family and volunteered with organizations that mattered to her such as Association parents de l'Ecole St-Antoine, Centre de Santé Communautaire - Welland, and most recently Project Share and Out of the Cold where she made many lasting friendships. It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to this caring mother and grandmother and wonderful lady who had a generous soul and always found time for her friends and help wherever she could. Her family and friends meant the world to her and it is comforting to know that when she passed, she was at peace, in her home with her daughter, surrounded by mementoes and memories, just where she wanted to be. Cremation has taken place. A private Funeral Service was held for the family on August 15, 2020 at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, followed by The Rite of Committal at Fairview Cemetery, where she is reunited with her beloved husband. Lise was often seen at Fairview Cemetary, where she tended to the graves of friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please visit and tend to her grave (Section Q, Plot 161), she would love that. Also, in memory of Lise, memorial contributions may be made to Project Share, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com