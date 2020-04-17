Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Livia LOSTRACCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Livia LOSTRACCO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Livia LOSTRACCO Obituary
It is with heavy hearts our family announces the passing of Livia on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 99. We take great comfort in knowing that Livia has now been reunited with her beloved husband Remigio (2009). Mom's legacy will live on in the hearts of her children Lola Coutu, Josephine Gillespie (Richard) and John Lostracco. Cherished grandmother of Wayne Coutu (Kelly), Tammy Collinson (Scott), Kathryn Bezan (Scott) and Jason Gillespie. Livia was blessed with her much loved great-grandchildren Kessia, Jared, Mikayla, Noah, Livia and Sophia. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Livia is predeceased by son in law Gerard Coutu, siblings Gina Iudiciani (Erminio), Rocco Silvestri and Fiore Silvestri. In keeping with the current restrictions, a private funeral service with interment will take place. At Livia's request, donations to Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Our family would like to thank all the staff and caregivers at Royal Rose Place, especially Kim, David and Jordan. Please visit www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca to share memories, condolences and photos.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Livia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -