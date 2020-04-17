|
|
It is with heavy hearts our family announces the passing of Livia on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 99. We take great comfort in knowing that Livia has now been reunited with her beloved husband Remigio (2009). Mom's legacy will live on in the hearts of her children Lola Coutu, Josephine Gillespie (Richard) and John Lostracco. Cherished grandmother of Wayne Coutu (Kelly), Tammy Collinson (Scott), Kathryn Bezan (Scott) and Jason Gillespie. Livia was blessed with her much loved great-grandchildren Kessia, Jared, Mikayla, Noah, Livia and Sophia. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Livia is predeceased by son in law Gerard Coutu, siblings Gina Iudiciani (Erminio), Rocco Silvestri and Fiore Silvestri. In keeping with the current restrictions, a private funeral service with interment will take place. At Livia's request, donations to Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Our family would like to thank all the staff and caregivers at Royal Rose Place, especially Kim, David and Jordan. Please visit www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca to share memories, condolences and photos.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 17, 2020