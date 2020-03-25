|
It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lloyd (Joe) Weasner at the Welland Hospital on Friday, March 20, 2020 in his 71st year. Loving and devoted husband of 51 years to his wife and best friend Dorothy Weasner (nee Bicknell). Survived by his sons Joe (Diane) and Bob (Valerie) and grandchildren Robert, Mackenzie, Noah, Sam and Jeremy. Also survived by four sisters, three brothers, brother-in- law, sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents James Weasner and Lillian Weasner (nee Wilson), a sister, a brother, father-in-law Alfred Bicknell and mother-in-law Dorothy Bicknell (nee Sutton). He worked many years for Peter Protz / Protz Sanitation and also worked for the City of Welland where he retired. Family was always first for him. He loved camping, Barrie flea market every spring and fall and any chance he had to get together with family and friends. Whether you knew him as Lloyd, Joe, dad, grandpa or uncle he will forever be greatly missed. Arrangements entrusted to the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland. A private graveside service has taken place. A service to celebrate Lloyd's life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 25, 2020