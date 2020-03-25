Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd WEASNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Donald "Joe" WEASNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd Donald "Joe" WEASNER Obituary
It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lloyd (Joe) Weasner at the Welland Hospital on Friday, March 20, 2020 in his 71st year. Loving and devoted husband of 51 years to his wife and best friend Dorothy Weasner (nee Bicknell). Survived by his sons Joe (Diane) and Bob (Valerie) and grandchildren Robert, Mackenzie, Noah, Sam and Jeremy. Also survived by four sisters, three brothers, brother-in- law, sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents James Weasner and Lillian Weasner (nee Wilson), a sister, a brother, father-in-law Alfred Bicknell and mother-in-law Dorothy Bicknell (nee Sutton). He worked many years for Peter Protz / Protz Sanitation and also worked for the City of Welland where he retired. Family was always first for him. He loved camping, Barrie flea market every spring and fall and any chance he had to get together with family and friends. Whether you knew him as Lloyd, Joe, dad, grandpa or uncle he will forever be greatly missed. Arrangements entrusted to the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland. A private graveside service has taken place. A service to celebrate Lloyd's life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -