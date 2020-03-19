Home

Lloyd Leidens 1923 - 2020 Peacefully, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, Lloyd passed away on March 17, 2020. Lloyd is predeceased by his parents, Lorne Leidens and Irene Leidens (Hoover). Predeceased by his wife Vera Leidens (nee Shantry) in 1960 and his sister Ruby Misener (Earl). Loving father of Darlene Valeriote (Guy), predeceased by his step-daughter Shirley Cimek (Richard). Loving grandfather to Jennifer Bosagri (Frank), Michael Valeriote (Danielle), Pat Cimek (Jennifer), Chris Cimek (Kelly). Loving great-grandfather of Tayler and Cole, Gianna, Amelia and Frankie, Hilary and Charlotte, and Aaron. Predeceased by his brothers in law and sisters in law Elmer and Marion Wilkinson, Bill and Chris Shantry, John and Marion Shantry, Walter Shantry, and Laurie Shantry. Lloyd was a veteran of WWII, where he served with the Princess Patricia Dragoon Guards overseas. He worked for the St. Lawrence Seaway Authority for over 30 years as a Bridgemaster in Welland. He was a member of the Welland Legion for many years before moving to Brantford. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current COVID-19 virus outbreak a celebration of Lloyd's life will be held at a later date. In Lloyd's memory, donations to the Brant County SPCA are much appreciated, as he loved his granddog Sam. Arrangements have been entrusted to TOLL FUNERAL HOME. Messages of condolence may be left at www.tollfh.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 19, 2020
