The Lord has called home Loes, beloved wife, mom, oma and great-oma on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 84. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 59 years, Simon Pols. Cherished mom of Simon (Rose) Pols, Ron (Rose) Pols, Heleen (Matt) Fokkens, Andrew (Cheryl) Pols and Ken (Dana) Huizinga. Loving oma to 21 grandchildren and special great-oma to 12 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her daughter Anita, daughter-in-law Debbie and grandsons Mark Fokkens and Daniel Huizinga. We give thanks to the Lord for the blessing that Loes was able to spend her last days in the comfort of her own home surrounded by those she loved. A private family interment will take place at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Wainfleet. Donations in Loes' name made to South Niagara Life Ministries (https://www.snlmcounsel.ca/
) would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lampman Funeral Home. www.lampmanfuneralhome.com