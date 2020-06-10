Peacefully at GNGH in Niagara Falls on June 8, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by her husband Wilfred Nugent and Edwin Robb and her sons Jimmy and Roy. Survived by her daughter Patricia (Keith) Cockburn and stepson Michael (Victoria) Nugent. Lois is also survived by her many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many friends. Lois retired from GNGH in Niagara Falls as an X-ray film developer and had a passion for her dogs, cats and feeding the wildlife, as well as an avid gardener. Cremation with a private interment has taken place. A Celebration of her Life will be announced at a later date. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Arthritis Society would be appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 10, 2020.