Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Scottlea Gospel Chapel
500 Scott St
St. Catharines, ON
Lois Elva Downs

Lois Elva Downs Obituary
On Friday January 17, 2020, Lois Downs, aged 88 years. Predeceased by husband George Downs (2016). Loving mother of Carol & Doug Sidwell and Kevin & Geri Downs. Grandmother of Byron, Lori, Rachel & Philip Sidwell and Daniel Downs. Also survived by her twin sister Anna Hernandez. The family will receive friends at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8pm. The Funeral Service will be at Scottlea Gospel Chapel, 500 Scott St., St. Catharines, on Wednesday January 22 at 11am. Interment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Guelph Bible Conference Center, 485 Waterloo Ave., Guelph, ON, N1H 3K4 www.guelphbiblecc.com or Camp Li-Lo-Li Canada. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 20, 2020
