It's with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce our Mothers passing in her 96th year Mother of William (Carrie) and Douglas (Carrol) her boys and the daughters she never had. Mom was born in 1925, and had a full and wonderful life. Born and raised in Niagara Falls, enjoying the summers of her youth at the family cottage in Dorset. From figure skating to golf including a hole in one her interests were many and varied. Moms career was also many and varied from the Brock Hotel to the Niagara Falls Review to running her own photo shop on Clifton Hill. Mom did love people and to socialize over cards or just chatting on the phone. She was truly blessed with some wonderful friends over the years. Norma and Mom chatted daily till the very end, Norma always provided such kindness and comfort. Mom's heart was broken when she lost her best friend and soul mate of almost 60 years Dalton. They were inseparable and enjoyed their life together immensely. Particularly their time in the family home at their beloved Black Creek on the back deck. Mom was predeceased by her parents Douglas and Florence Lillico and her sister Gloria (Jack) as well as her brother Douglas (Donna). Mom's pride and joy were her grandchildren Sara (David) and Michael (Sara) and of course the great-grandchildren which took that enjoyment to a whole other level. Oren in West Linton Scotland and Elliot and Sydney in Toronto. Mom also enjoyed the company of many nieces and nephews both in Canada and the States who greatly admired her. Mom could be described affectionately as feisty. She lived life on her terms in her own home and still driving up till the last year. Her self-respect, dignity and sense of fashion were most important to her and she always held her head high her entire life even in life's most difficult and challenging times. She always had a sense of grace and dignity with a touch of style. She so much enjoyed her home and had the most incredible neighbours. Thank you to Bob and Jennifer and Brad and Tracy for the many years of kindness and thoughtfulness that was shown to our parents for which we will ever be grateful. Arrangements have been entrusted to Benner Funeral Services and in keeping with Moms wishes we will be celebrating her life privately as a family. If one was to consider any type of donation in her memory a donation to your local food bank would be a wonderful way to honour her memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store