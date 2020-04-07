|
sister, aunt, and friend, Lois Schenck, in her 88th year. Lois was the beloved wife of the late Louis Schenck (2000), and the loving mother of Lou and Babs Schenck, Bill and Kathleen Schenck, Mary Lynn and John Somogyi, Bob Schenck and Sheila Bristo, and Paula Schenck, all of St. Catharines. She was also the much-loved and proud grandmother of Maureen, Patrick (Constance), and Thomas; Jennifer (Chris), Colleen, Amanda (Giovanni), and Brian; Jennifer (Shawn); Matthew (Teresa) and Graham (Nicola); and Kaileigh. Cherished GG to Ella, James, Eric, and Harper. Predeceased by her parents, Alan and Jean Valentine; her sister, Margaret (d. Dick) Christensen of St. Catharines; and her sister-in-law, Mary (d. Bud) Brennan of Buffalo. She is survived by her brother, Bob Valentine (d. Joanne) of Minden, and sister, Joan Baird (d. Glenn) of Indiana; her sisters-in-law, Sr. Anne Schenck CSJ of Toronto, Marina (d. John) Schenck of St. Catharines, Gretchen (Fred) Walsh of California, Joanne (d. Gerry) Diamond of Oakville, and Margaret (d. Mike) Sawchuk of Grimsby; and many loved Valentine and Schenck nieces and nephews all over the world. Lois will be greatly missed by her close Schenck family cousins, the Most Reverend John A. O'Mara, Sr. Mechtilde O'Mara CSJ, Marcelline Brown, and Norie (Ted) Runge. Lois was born in St. Catharines in 1932. As a child, she spent summers at the family cottage in Niagara-on-the-Lake. She graduated from the Mack Training School for Nurses in 1954 and continued to meet with the Class of '54, "The Violets," on the second Tuesday of every month for 66 years. She married her lifelong love, Lou, in 1955, and together they cultivated a home full of love, laughter, and family. Lois loved spending time with her family and hosting parties, which led to many family reunions gathered around the pool in the backyard, with campers in the field and a house full of extended family. Her joy for celebrating the holidays, especially Christmas, made for many magical moments for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she never missed mailing cards full of sparkly confetti for every holiday throughout the year. Lois was a talented artist who enjoyed creating beautiful gifts that she would lovingly share with her friends and family. She was a member of the CWL at the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Alexandria and a volunteer with the Out of the Cold program, and was so honoured to receive the Volunteer Recognition Award from the City of St. Catharines in 2016. Special thanks to Drs. Jeremy Adams, Val Bayley, and Tony Brosky, cardiac clinic nurse Kim Kodatsky, PSW Jeanine, and Lois's home PSWs for their loving care and exceptional attention to Lois and her family. Cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass and celebration will be held at a later date, when all the family and friends can gather together. Arrangements entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 905 937 4444. Donations to Out of the Cold, the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Alexandria Restoration Fund, the NHS St. Catharines Site, or any would be greatly appreciated. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 7, 2020