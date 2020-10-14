1/1
Lois Shaffer Ryckman
Of Bedford, Virginia passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital at the age of 93. She was born on Thursday, June 23, 1927 in Harrisburg, PA, a daughter of the late Carl A. Shaffer and Anna M. Beck Shaffer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Merle Ryckman. Lois did her RN nursing course at Harrisburg Hospital, followed by a BA Degree in Biblical Studies from Providence Bible Institute, Rhode Island. After acceptance by the Africa Inland Mission, she completed the required course at the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium. In 1956, she and Donald Ryckman were married in French Equatorial Africa. Their three children were born in Africa. Their ministry in Africa spanned thirty-seven years. Don predeceased her in 2005. She is survived by three children, Susan Ryckman of Bedford and sons, Daniel M. Ryckman of London, Ontario Canada and James D. Ryckman of Macedon, NY; six grandchildren and a sister, Mrs. Joyce Mummert of Burnet, TX. No services are planned and arrangements were handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford, Virginia.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA 24523-1803
(540) 586-3304
