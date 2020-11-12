of Niagara Falls, passed away on November 4, 2020 in her 104th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Richard (Dick) Turnbull (2004), her sisters, Barbara Buck and Dorothy Higgins, niece Bev, nephews Gord and Dave, she will be greatly missed by her son Ron (Niagara Falls) and daughter Mary (Ottawa), her 4 grandchildren, Rod, Kim, Tracey and Ritch, her 8 great grandchildren, her nephews Doug Higgins, Ralph Buck, Bruce Buck, Wayne Buck and their families, Carrie and her family, and her many, many friends who are all younger than her. A life well lived, a woman well loved Loree had a full, active life. When asked what she attributed her long life to she said: exercise, volunteer work, enjoying nature and a good glass of wine. Loree managed the Lundy House for many years, had 19 wonderful winters in Florida with Dick where they paddled with the alligators, and after Dick passed away volunteered at the Meadows of Dorchester portering residents until she was 98. Loree was an excellent driver who gave up her license in her 101st year after 84 years of driving with no tickets or accidents. When asked why she would need a license at 100 she replied: to go to the drug store, library, church and the LCBO. Loree and Dick were long time members of Stamford Lane United Church. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021. Donations to Niagara Falls Project Share, Stamford Land United Church or a charity of your choice
.