Peacefully, at the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, on Sunday, November 22, 2020, Lorette passed away at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Marcel. Dear father of Tammy Desrochers (Darren Ashton), Tina Desrochers and Kim Newhouse (Dan). Loved grandmother of Gavin, Luca, Jordynn, Kamrynn, Carter and Chase and predeceased by her grandson Evan. Dear sister of Denis Raby (Lynda), Theresa Tanguay, Lorraine Letourneau (the late Lenny) and Doris Patrick (Rick) and the late John Raby. Sadly missed by many other extended family and friends. Lorette loved to laugh, get together with family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Private family arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A Celebration of Life for Lorette will be held by the family at a later date. Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca