Lorie PETERS
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the age of 55. Beloved wife and best friend of Lauren Peters for 20 years. Loving mother of Megan Sherbo and Emily Sherbo. Caring sister of Cory (Tammy) Williston and Kevin Williston. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Lorie's life will take place at a later date. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to Crohn's and Colitis Canada. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Niagara Falls. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 23, 2020.
