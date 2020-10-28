It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lorne, on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at St. Catharines General Hospital, in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Julia (Mesaros) for 70 years. Loving father of Elizabeth Detlor, Kathy Anstruther (John), Diane Farrell (Jim), Brian and Bruce (Mary). Cherished grandpa of Matthew Bird (Erika), Mark Bird (Mishelle), Kevin and Meagan Anstruther, Ben Detlor, William and Tommy Detlor and great grandpa of Carter, Evelyn, Adalyn and Margot Bird. Dear brother-in-law of Helen Black (late Ormand) and Marilyn Mesaros (late Steve). Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by siblings Marian Holman, Hugh Detlor, Harold Detlor and Margaret Patterson. Lorne retired in 1993 from the City of Niagara Falls, after 26 years of service. Under current conditions, laws have been set in place that regulate the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. Visit thebao.ca
The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, ON, on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. A service to celebrate the life of Lorne, will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Lundys Lane Cemetery. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Niagara Health Foundation.