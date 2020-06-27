Lorraine Disher

With deep sorrow we announce the passing of Lorraine on June 19, 2020 in her 75th year, after a brief but fatal attack of acute myeloid leukemia. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Edith Marion nee Booker (2003) and Sheldon Michael Disher (1988). She is survived by her life partner, Antonio Brescia, his son Steven, and loved siblings Donald Disher (Helen), Anne Sebben (David), Joan Meade (James), nieces Leslie Higgs (Richard), Stacey DeSilva (Joel) and Josette Meade nephews Vincent Meade (Shari), Cedric Meade (Elizabeth) and Brandon Disher (Jessica), and fifteen grand nephews and nieces. Lorraine retired from a career in teaching at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board. She was an accomplished pianist and music teacher, home chef, art collector, and prolific reader - and she generously shared her interests and gifts with family and friends. Her fancy goodies were always a delight at Christmas family celebrations. Lorraine was a colorful, independent free spirit. She will be sadly missed. The family thanks the Emergency Room and Oncology doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Hospital and Grand River Hospital ICU for their caring and heroic efforts on Lorraine's behalf. A private celebration of life will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home 171 King Street S., Waterloo. Relatives and friends may join the family in the livestream of Lorraine's service at www.erbgood.com at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Donations made to Canadian Cancer Society or to Wilfrid Laurier University School of Music in her honor would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 27, 2020.