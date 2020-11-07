With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved mother Lorraine Elinor Potter, nee McLeod on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in her 89th year. Mom passed peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family. Lorraine was predeceased by her loving husband James Potter (2011), her parents Roy and Laura McLeod; and brothers Robert, Ken, and Sid McLeod. Survived by daughters Laura (Russ) Edmunds, Diane (Terry) Tomalty, Patricia Potter, and Paula (Glenn) Noble. Grandchildren Russel (Debra) Edmunds, Michelle Edmunds, Kaelin (Jordan) Nyenhuis, Joelle Tomalty (Kevin), Phillippe Fournier, Alec Gardiner, Ian Gardiner (Dara). Great-grandchildren Scott, Sarah, and Noah Edmunds; Logan, Jonah Nyenhuis; Kaedence, Camryn, Jameson Paradis; and Delaney, Aubrey Gardiner. Also survived by brothers Marv (Doreen) McLeod, Roger McLeod of Owen Sound, and sister Jill O'Guin of Virginia. We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to Dr. Kim Scher, and nurses Elizabeth, Diane and Tanya for their compassion and commitment to the excellent care of our mother. Cremation has taken place and a family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be graciously accepted. Arrangements entrusted to BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, St. Catharines. She's now gone home.