It is with broken hearts that the family of Lorraine Golenia announces the passing of our beloved mother, in her 85th year, on Friday, January 17, 2020. Cherished mother of Linda Lavigne, Nancy Natale and Tim (Theresa) Golenia. Loving grandmother of Daniel (Carly) Lavigne, Jonathan Lavigne, Scott (Dana) Barker-Lavigne, Darryl Natale, Rachel (Patrick) Natale-Beedling, Gregory Golenia and Bradley Golenia. Lorraine was also the great-grandmother of Nora Beedling and Elliot Barker-Lavigne. Dear sister of Eugene (Thelma) Kaczor and aunt of Laura Kaczor and her daughter Celeste, Lisa (Craig) Beaton, all of Ottawa. Our mother was employed by Sears when it opened and later went to Eaton's until her retirement. Many thanks to her family doctor, Dr. Oelofse, surgeon Dr. Kobelecky, and oncologist Dr. Giesbrecht. Thanks also to the Niagara Health System in St. Catharines, as well as the Niagara Falls General Hospital for their care. Special heartfelt thanks to Hospice Niagara and their caring staff and exceptional treatment. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel , 39 Court St., St. Catharines (905-685-6584) on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment in Victoria Lawn Cemetery to follow. Because of her love of animals, Lorraine has asked in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society (St. Catharines) or to Hospice Niagara.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 21, 2020
