It's been two years since you left... In Loving Memory Lorriane Murray September 16, 1951 - February 25, 2018 I still say I Love You, But now there's no reply. I always feel your presence As if you never left my side. I remember your comforting voice. Now there's not a sound. Only echoes from the past Follow me around. You're always by my side, But I can't hold your hand. The reason why God took you I find hard to understand. Her spirit will never die It shines like the stars. I know you're sleeping in heaven, But you're living in my heart. Love, Tom
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 25, 2020