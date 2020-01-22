|
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved sister on January 16, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband Raymond (2008), as well as sister and brother-in-law Jeannine and Germain (Jerry) Huot, brother Jean-Guy Garant, sister Lucille O'Hara, and many in-laws. Left to mourn this special woman are her sisters Helen (Albe) Lamontagne, Isabelle (late Armand) Lamontagne, Suzanne (Renaud) Turcotte, and brothers Emile (Joanne) Garant and Lucien Garant. Also mourning her loss is her niece Kelly Lesko and dearly loved friend Gerry Sage, who was always there for her. Lori will be remembered by many nieces and nephews in the area and northern Ontario. After retirement from the Welland Hospital many years ago, she enjoyed her life to the fullest. She loved to travel, cruise, casinos and eating out, always with that special glass of red wine. As per her wishes, there will be no visitation, cremation has taken place. A private family remembrance has been held. If so desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements handled through Butler Funeral Home (905) 646-6322.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 22, 2020