Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine TURCOTTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine (Garant) TURCOTTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine (Garant) TURCOTTE Obituary
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved sister on January 16, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband Raymond (2008), as well as sister and brother-in-law Jeannine and Germain (Jerry) Huot, brother Jean-Guy Garant, sister Lucille O'Hara, and many in-laws. Left to mourn this special woman are her sisters Helen (Albe) Lamontagne, Isabelle (late Armand) Lamontagne, Suzanne (Renaud) Turcotte, and brothers Emile (Joanne) Garant and Lucien Garant. Also mourning her loss is her niece Kelly Lesko and dearly loved friend Gerry Sage, who was always there for her. Lori will be remembered by many nieces and nephews in the area and northern Ontario. After retirement from the Welland Hospital many years ago, she enjoyed her life to the fullest. She loved to travel, cruise, casinos and eating out, always with that special glass of red wine. As per her wishes, there will be no visitation, cremation has taken place. A private family remembrance has been held. If so desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements handled through Butler Funeral Home (905) 646-6322.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -