McKenzie, Lorrie (Lorraine Lynn) beloved wife, best friend and travel companion of Paddy (Patrick) O'Leary. She was the cherished daughter of Sandy and Ren, deeply loved sister of Leslie and Lisa, the adoring aunt to Felix and mom to her spoiled puppies Clarence and Lloyd. Lorrie attended Prince Andrew High School and St. Mary's University in Nova Scotia. She continued her studies and graduated from Brock University in St. Catharines after which she entered the pharmaceutical field where she worked until her illness. She and Paddy designed and built their dream home. They moved from Graceland to their mansion on the pond. Lorrie was never happier than to fill her home and entertain her family, friends and neighbors. It was her true joy. To know Lorrie was to love her. All her life, wherever she was, she brought the sunshine of her own life and the beauty of her smile to all. She left a legion of true friends, her loving cousins, aunts and uncles as well as her kind and caring neighbors. She will be sadly missed by all. It is said that grief is simply love with no place to go. Not so. Our love for our beautiful Lorrie with her beautiful soul will go on forever. Sleep Well sweet girl. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. As per Lorries wishes cremation has taken place. A private memorial gathering will be determined at a later date. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 28, 2020.