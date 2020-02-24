|
Passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of 63 years to Ted Neumann. Dearly loved mother of Dave (Dawn) Neumann, Mike (Tracy) Neumann and Debbie (Pat) Parent. Cherished grandmother of Angela, Jamie, Joey, Amy, Derrick and Keith and great-grandmother of A.J. Dear sister of Jeanette, Doreen, Marilyn, Georgina (Ken) and the late George. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls visiting Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Neumann donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 24, 2020