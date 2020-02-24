Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
Resources
More Obituaries for Lota Neumann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lota Jean Neumann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of 63 years to Ted Neumann. Dearly loved mother of Dave (Dawn) Neumann, Mike (Tracy) Neumann and Debbie (Pat) Parent. Cherished grandmother of Angela, Jamie, Joey, Amy, Derrick and Keith and great-grandmother of A.J. Dear sister of Jeanette, Doreen, Marilyn, Georgina (Ken) and the late George. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls visiting Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Neumann donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lota's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -