Lothar Peter (Lou) KUHN
On Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Lothar passed away unexpectedly at the Garden City Manor in St. Catharines, Ontario at the age of 82. Lothar fought a challenging battle with Alzheimer's but never forgot his family and always greeted them with bright eyes and a brilliant smile. Beloved husband of Anna Maria, much loved father of Uwe (Debbie), Volker (Debbie) & Michael (Jennifer). Cherished Grandfather of Mitchell, Joshua, Seana, Erin, Sydney & Zachary. Lothar was born in Guttstadt Germany on June 19, 1938 and immigrated to Canada in 1969. Lothar and his family settled in Port Colborne, Ontario where he worked as a steel fabricator. Lothar love spending time with his family, fishing, reading, gardening and watching hockey. Lothar was a jack of all trades and was always eager to help family and friends whenever he could. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 7, 2020.
