Formerly of Port Colborne passed away at the United Mennonite Home in Vineland on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Alice Maude (nee Hawkins), loving father of Deborah (the late James) Chase, Leslie (Frank) Vye, Lorie Hodgkins (Joe Silvestre) and Paula (Scott) Bucsis, brother of Anne Marie (John) Lelay, brother-in-law of Darlene Miniou. Also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Louis and Anna Miniou, his brothers Charlie and Frankie. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service was held at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com