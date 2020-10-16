1/1
Louis Francois Jean MINIOU
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Formerly of Port Colborne passed away at the United Mennonite Home in Vineland on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Alice Maude (nee Hawkins), loving father of Deborah (the late James) Chase, Leslie (Frank) Vye, Lorie Hodgkins (Joe Silvestre) and Paula (Scott) Bucsis, brother of Anne Marie (John) Lelay, brother-in-law of Darlene Miniou. Also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Louis and Anna Miniou, his brothers Charlie and Frankie. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service was held at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Homes
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davidson Funeral Homes Port Colborne Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved