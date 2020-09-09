1/1
Louis HOOTON
Peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital in his 86th year. Louis will be reunited with his wife Fern (D'Ammizio) (2007). Loving father of Michael (Brenda), Louanne, Karen (Michael) Murphy and David. Dear Pa of Kevin (Jamaica), Jamie, Max and Ben. Survived by brother Frank (late Joyce) Hooton. Predeceased by parents John & Nellie, siblings Richard (Laura), Emily Wade, Joan (Tom) Buckle. Louis will be sadly missed by many family and friends. He worked at Fraser Paper for 40 years before retiring in 1994. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Friday from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, September 12th at 10:00am. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Thorold. (Face masks and social distancing required) If so desired, donations to the Arthritis Society would be appreciated by the family.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 9, 2020.
