1/1
Louis Philip
1932-09-27 - 2020-11-12
Louis Philip, 88, of Welland, ON, passed away on November 12, 2020 at Forest Heights Long Term Care Home in Kitchener, ON. Louis spent most of his career at Welland Tubes (Stelco) where he worked as a Maintenance Superintendent. Louis was a jack of all trades and enjoyed repairing and building almost anything. He loved to travel and spend time at the casino. Louis is survived by a daughter Kelly Boucher (Mark) of Kitchener, and sons Michael Philip of St. Catharines and Stephen Philip (Wendy) of Port Colborne; two grandchildren, Raisa and Jamie and great-granddaughter Ayra. Louis was preceded by his wife Wendy (2003).

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 13, 2020.
