Passed away peacefully at the Niagara Health System St. Catharines site on Sunday, May 10, after a short illness. Louisa was born in Dundee, Scotland, on December 12, 1931, the youngest of David and Joan Donaldson's 14 children. Mum worked in the jute mills in Dundee before joining our dad in Canada in 1957. After arriving here, she worked at the Hotel Dieu Hospital in the formula room, the CSR and the fourth-floor operating room, where she worked as a porter/aide, caring for patients on their way to and from surgery. Mum was loving and kind, not only to her family, but to our extended groups of friends and in-laws who became like her family, particularly Edna and all of the Smith family, who welcomed us into their own big family with wide-open arms. She was a keen knitter for many years, and gifted our family and friends with beautiful treasures for every new baby. Dad moved to Canada a few months before Mum, to get settled into a job and find a home for his young family so they could join him. He did the same thing in December after 70 years together, waiting 140 days - 20 Sundays after his own passing - for his beloved Lou to join him. We are grateful to have had so many hours sitting at Mum's side in the end, particularly time on Mother's Day. Always conscious of treating her children the same, Mum left in time to spend part of Mother's Day with her infant daughter, Moira. Left to celebrate her loving legacy are her son Bill Jr., daughter-in-law Robyne, daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Paul, grandsons Graeme (Jenn) and Andrew, granddaughter Madeleine and great-granddaughters Keira and Juliette, as well as her sister-in-law Bunty, and many nieces and nephews in Scotland, England and Canada. Mum is now reunited with our Dad, her parents, and all her brothers and sisters. Both Mum and Dad wandered back in their minds to their beloved Scotland in their final days, and we believe that, for them, Heaven is somewhere around Baxter's Park in Dundee, between Arbroath Road and Lillybank. It must have been some welcoming party when she got there. Special thanks to the nurses on 2A for their tender care of our Mum, and to Dr. Tsang for arranging our personal time with her on the weekend, as well as to Dr. Chauhan and Dr. Scher, for their care. Thank you, too, to the many PSWs who cared for Mum, especially Debra and Danielle. Our biggest thanks, though is to you, Mum, for our lifetime of laughter and loving memories. Rest in peace, knowing you will always be with us, especially when we are together.



