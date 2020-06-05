Louise Francis (Cyr) Yockell
peacefully passed away on June 4. Louise was born in Van Buren, Maine on July 16, 1940 to the late George and Rita(Keegan)Cyr. She grew up in Cooks Mills, graduated from Welland High and the St.Joseph's School of Nursing in Hamilton(1962). Louise was a kind, sweet soul who enjoyed a quiet life reading, gardening, listening to music but most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband Daniel, children Terry(Sandy), Allan(Toni), Catharine(Troy) and her grandchildren Adam, Nathan and Gina. She is also survived by her siblings, Georgie(George)Morrisey, Joyce(Albert)Munkacsi, Daniel(Chris)Cyr, sister-in-law Darlene Cyr along with many nieces and nephews. Louise was predeceased by her sister Sue, brother Bob and niece Morgan. Also, survived by brother-in-law Lawrence and sister-in-laws Doris, Rita, Lorraine(Dennis), Bonnie(Andrew) and Janet(Laurie). Special thanks to nurses Kim, Jocelyn, the Welland Hospital 6th floor, the Woolcott Wing for all the care given to Louise during her journey with Parkinson's Disease. In honouring her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service to be held with a celebration of life at a later date.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 5, 2020.
