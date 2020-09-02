1/
Louise Marie (Pelletier) HASTINGS
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Louise on Saturday August 22, 2020 in her 78th year, Wife of the late Donald Hastings. Dear mother of Brian (Jen), Kelly, Patrick (Jaime) Sproat. Stepmother of Randy, Ronald and Todd Hastings. Devoted grandmother of Lorraine, Sienna and Lillianna Sproat. Loving sister of Lucille Cannamela and Lillian (Jack) Rapattoni Predeceased by son Daniel Sproat and sister Lorraine Majewski. Cremation will take place at Florida Funeral Home and a funeral mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to ALZHEIMER SOCIETY CANADA Alzheimer.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 2, 2020.
