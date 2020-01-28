Home

Louise (Lizotte) TROTTIER

Louise Trottier (née Lizotte) passed away on January 19, 2020 at the age of 61. Survived by her daughter Jessica (Steve), son Jerry and mom Laurette. She will be sadly missed by her siblings; Réjean (Lorraine), Claude (Nicole), Berthier (Leda), André (Lynn), Valmont (Norma), Francine (Normand), Carolle (Micky), Lise (Claude) and Diane (Jean-Yves), also her in-laws Guy (Nicole), Daniel and René, as well as fur baby Harley. She will also be missed by her grandchildren Mika, Jacob, Alexander, Zachary, Skyler and also by many nieces and nephews. Louise is predeceased by her late husband Denis (2006) and her father Bertrand. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to WELLAND FUNERAL HOME. In keeping with Louise's wishes, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the for Breast Cancer research.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 28, 2020
