Passed away July 7, 2020 at Greater Niagara General at the age of 74. Sadly, missed by her loving husband, Orest, children; Alex, Marika (Chris) and Andrew. She is also survived by her mother Pauline (the late Michael) Zahrebleny and brother Al Zahrebleny. Luba retired from nursing to care for her children and was very devoted to her family and friends. After the loss of the family business she went back to school for recertification and single handily carried the family for years. She also worked as a costume coordinator of the Dunai and braided countless heads before countless performances from NY NY, to Dauphin Manitoba and year after year of folk arts festivals. Orest thought of Luba as a Dunai. (Dunai was a Ukrainian dancing folk group who travelled a lot and even performed before the Queen!). Luba had a deep love of Disney and would collect watches, bags and shirts with every visit. She was looking forward to her final visit this coming fall, and she shared that love with her family. She was also meticulous and had a quick-witted sarcastic sense of humour and said things the way they were and was no nonsense. All of which came from a place of love. She wanted people to excel to greatness and was admired by all. Luba always wanted to be the helper, never the one who needed the help. We loved her and will be missed by many who knew her. Cremation with a private service has taken place.