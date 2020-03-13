Home

Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
(905) 684-6346
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lucas on March 11, 2020 at the age of 89 at the St. Catharines General Hospital. Beloved husband of Kay Mol for 67 wonderful years. Loving father of Hank (Linda), Harry (Margaret), Fred (Anna) and the late Timothy. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Doug (Katy), Kimberly (James), Lucas (Ashley), Chris (Tricia), Melanie (Brian), Jordan (Jenifer), Brad (Stephanie), Kailey, and Jeremy. Lucas is survived by his ten great grandchildren; Anderson, Kennedy, Kinsey, Oliver, Connor, Silas, Clara, Chloe, Braeden and Linkin. Survived by his brother Aaldert (Gretha). Predeceased by his siblings Harm (Harmpie), Lambert, Margje (Evert), Geert, Hendrik (Fem) and Lammie (Jan). Brother-in-law to the late Hendrik (the late Rolena), the late Lammie (the late Egbert), Catharina (the late Bruin), the late Albert (Roelie), the late Cor (Tina), Harm (Elizabeth) and Greta (Peter). Lucas will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends in Holland and Canada. Family will receive friends at HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME, 75 Church Street, on Monday March 16, 2020 from 10 AM-12 PM, a celebration of Lucas's life will follow in the chapel. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Niagara Children Centre would be appreciated. Online tributes may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 13, 2020
