It is with great sadness that the family of Lucia Covello announces her passing on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Upper Canada Lodge in Niagara-on-the-Lake, in her 95th year surrounded by her family. Lucia is predeceased by her husband Giovanni (1993). She will be deeply missed by her daughter Marcella D'Abramo (the late Michele 1997) and sons Joe (Myra) and Mike. Lucia leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren (Stefania, Mikayla and Luca) whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her brother Tony (Rita) Santagada and sister-in-law Elvira Santagada. She will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Canada and Italy, as well as many friends. She is also predeceased by her sister Luisa (2008), her brother Vincenzo (1977), her parents Carlo and Assunta Santagada. Born in Aprigliano, Agosto, Cosenza, Italy in 1925, Lucia immigrated to Canada in 1969 with her children to join her husband, to provide a good life for their family. Lucia faithfully attended Sunday Mass at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Thorold. Her passion was to cook and bake her traditional Italian dishes for her family. Relatives and friends will be received at Bocchinfuso Funeral Home, 2 Regent Street, Thorold on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 P.M. and 7:00 - 9:00 P.M. Vigil prayers recited at 3:00 P.M. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Hoy Rosary Church 21 Queen Street South. Rite of Committal Lakeview Cemetery. As per the Province of Ontario COVID regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and physical distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or Mass must bring and wear a mask. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Torigian, family physician, Dr. DesRocher and all the staff at Upper Canada Lodge, where Lucia received excellent care. Lucia lived for those she loved and those she loved will always remember. By her favorite saint, Padre Pio by his words - Pray, Hope and Don't Worry. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com