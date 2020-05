Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday May 14, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Survived by her spouse Richard, children Sarah, Shannon, Krysta, Travis and grandchildren CJ and Jacob. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of WELLAND CREMATION SERVICE 905 735 7957



