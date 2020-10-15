1928-2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Lucien Coutu on October 9, 2020. Devoted husband to the late Marguerite (née Sauvé) 2017. Loving father of Michel (Beth) and Rosanne (Janet Asselin). He will be missed by his grandchildren Laura and Colby as well as his siblings Roger (the late Therese), Guy (the late Leotta), Therese (the late Jacques Renaud) and his brother-in-law Roland Ethier(late sister Rita). He holds a special place in the hearts of his extended family, especially his niece Helene, his caregiver Jeannine and good friend Buck. Predeceased by his parents Hector and Flore Coutu, his brothers Georges (the late Mary), Aimé (the late Marthe), Cécile (the late Lucien Laurin), Clothilde, Guy, Flore and Pauline. He was an avid hockey fan - Montreal Canadians! When the kids were young the family loved road trips and camping. "He was a family man, not a party man." A special mention of our gratitude for the exceptional care given to Lucien and his family during his short stay at the Foyer Richelieu. Special recognition to the RN's, RPN's, PSW's, Recreational staff and Jeannette Lalande. Your kindness will never be forgotten. In accordance with the family's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private service and burial will take place later. As an expression of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to be made to the Foyer Richelieu, Building Fund, 655 Tanguay Ave, Welland, ON, L3B 6A1. www.foyerrichelieuwelland.com
