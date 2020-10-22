Sadly we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Mother on October 20, 2020 at the age of 96. Predeceased by her Husband John on November 17, 1986 and her eldest son Roy (2010). Loving mother of Helen Rousseau, Ann Burns, Marcel Carriere (Kelly) and Alice Hamilton (Terry), Mother in Law to Brenda Carriere (late Roy). Proud grandmother to many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Coming from a loving family of 10, Lucy was the middle child and predeceased by her brothers Wilfrid, Arthur, Laurent, Ernest, Lucien and sisters Alexina and Irene. Survived by her sister Aurore and youngest brother Lionel (Lee). Under current pandemic conditions, regulations have been set in place, that limit the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing (visit thebao.ca
or call funeral home for further information). As attendance for visitation and service is limited, attendees must pre-register at https://www.morseandson.com/memorials/lucienne-carriere/4364128/index.php
. Funeral service will be celebrated at Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main Street on Saturday, October 24th at 1:30 p.m. Interment with Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.