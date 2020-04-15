Home

Passed away peacefully at Millennium Trail Manor on Saturday April 11, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of Edward Shadeed. Dear step-mother of Matthew Shadeed (Linda), Deborah Claydon (Darrell), Nancy Lomonossoff (Nicholas). Predeceased by her daughter Constance (2009). Cherished Sittoo of Sean, Nicole, Nicholas, Spencer, Jordan, Francesca, Natasha, Clair, Geoffrey and Zackary. Dear sister of Joanne Hawkins (Donald). Predeceased by her first husband Ted (2005) and her brothers Shaker and Shakeeb. Mrs. Shadeed had been an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels, including two years as Chair, and also served with the Ladies Auxiliary at GNGH. A private Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held with interment to take place at a later date in Flint, Michigan. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 15, 2020
