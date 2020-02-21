Home

POWERED BY

Lucille TURMEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille TURMEL Obituary
With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Lucille Turmel, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital at 94years of age. Loving mother of Bob Lamontagne (Rachelle), Marc Lamontagne (Sandie) and Anna Marie Lamontagne. Mother-in-law of Vivi and Sue. Stepmother of Henri, Francoise, Annette and Bernadette. Survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved very much. Dear sister of Rolande Lamontagne, Jeanne Herring and Evelyn Lamarre. Predeceased by her husbands Eugene Turmel, Lucien Lamontagne, sons Normand and Paul, brother Gerard Desaulniers, sisters Marie Lamontagne and Pierette Fortier. Following Lucille's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements in the care of WELLAND CREMATION SERVICE 905-735-7957
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -